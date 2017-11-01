Chelsea and Arsenal tracking goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi

RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi is a transfer target for Chelsea and Arsenal, according to ESPN.

Sources close to the Bundesliga club are briefing that the Premier League duo are both keeping tabs on the 27-year-old.

Scouts from both clubs watched Gulacsi in action during Leipzig’s 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich last Saturday.

The Gunners are said to be preparing to replace 35-year-old Petr Cech and are on the hunt for a successor.

And the Blues are growing concerned that Thibaut Courtois is yet to sign a new contract and could leave on a free transfer in 2019.

Hungary international Gulacsi is no stranger to English football. He was on Liverpool’s books between 2007 and 2013.

Although he left without having made a first-team appearance for the Reds, he did play for Hereford United, Tranmere Rovers and Hull City during loan spells.

He move to Red Bull Salzburg on a free transfer in June 2013, and moved on to their sister club Leipzig in July 2015 for £3m.