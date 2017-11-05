Chelsea dressing room photo after beating Man Utd

A group of Chelsea’s players posed for a dressing room photo after today’s victory over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

The post-victory dressing room photo is not a ubiquitous as it was a couple of seasons ago, but the Blues decided their 1-0 win over title rivals United was worthy of a snap.

Fit-again N’Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso, Thibaut Courtois, Alvaro Morata, Eden Hazard, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Davide Zappacosta and Antonio Rudiger starred in the photo.

It appears that even in those casual circumstances, Kante couldn’t help but make an interception.