Chelsea expected to make January bid for Alex Sandro

Chelsea are expected to launch a new bid for Juventus wing-back Alex Sandro in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Express.

The Brazilian was one of head coach Antonio Conte’s top targets in the summer transfer window, but the Blues failed to convince Serie A champions Juve to part with him.

Conte’s side eventually made a deadline move to sign Davide Zappacosta from Torino on transfer deadline day, but Sandro is reportedly still on their radar.

The 26-year-old, who will turn 27 in January, is said to be valued at £60m by Juventus, who will no doubt be even more reluctant to sell him mid-season than they were last summer.

Sandro has been in Turin for two-and-a-half seasons, having joined from Portuguese side Porto in a €26m deal in August 2015. He had been at Porto since 2011.

The five-year contract he signed when moved to Italy runs until June 2020.