Chelsea legend Frank Lampard lavishes praises on Dele Alli

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard was full of praise for Tottenham Hotspur youngster Dele Alli ahead of this evening’s game against Real Madrid.

Lampard, working as a pundit for BT Sport, said he had been impressed by the 21-year-old’s runs.

He said: “In terms of young players in world football, his runs and timings is up there with anybody.”

High praise from a player who made a career at the highest level by timing to perfection his runs from attacking midfield positions.

You can hear Lampard’s comments about Alli in the video below.