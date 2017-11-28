Chelsea offered deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Gabon international, aged 28, was recently handed a one-match club suspension for reportedly being late to training and filming an unauthorised video at the training ground. He was then sent-off during the 4-4 draw against Schalke last weekend as Dortmund blew a 4-0 lead.

The Bundesliga side have apparently grown tired of his indiscipline and are now ready to offload him, despite Aubameyang having also started the season with 17 goals in 19 games.

Chelsea are said to be among a number of clubs who have been notified about the former Saint Etienne man’s availability.

Blues head Antonio Conte is thought to be keen to add attacking options to his squad. He is widely reported to have doubts over Belgium international Michy Batshuayi’s suitability to provide cover and competition for club record signign Alvaro Morata.