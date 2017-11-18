Chelsea scouting Milan Skriniar and Antonio Candreva this weekend

Chelsea are sending a scout to watch Inter Milan pair Milan Skriniar and Antonio Candreva this weekend, according to FCInterNews.it.

Blues head coach Antonio Conte is reportedly keen on Slovak defender Skriniar and has dispatched a spy to the San Siro for Sunday’s Serie A game between Inter and Atalanta.

The 22-year-old centre-back is in his first season with the Nerazzurri after joining from Sampdoria in the last transfer window. The report claims his performance at the start of the campaign have attracted the attention of several European clubs, including Chelsea.

The Blues’ scout will also report back on Candreva. The veteran winger, aged , was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window when Conte was in need of options at wing-back.

But the article claims that neither Skriniar nor Candreva will be allowed to leave Luciano Spalletti’s squad because they are considered indispensable, so Chelsea’s scouting is viewed as long-term tracking rather than a prelude to January bids.