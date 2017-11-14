Chelsea star pays tribute to Gianluigi Buffon

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has taken to Twitter to tribute to legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon after his retirement from international football.

The Italy stalwart hung up his gloves for the Azzurri following last night’s World Cup qualification playoff defeat to Sweden.

Morata, who played with the 38-year-old for two seasons at Juventus, gave his reaction to the news.

He wrote: “You are a football legend and the people you miss in Russia but you will still carry on to lift many trophies! Proud to have met you Gigi.”

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Morata and Buffon embracing during their time together at Juve.