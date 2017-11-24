Chelsea star praises Liverpool player, says he is in contact with him

Chelsea attacking midfielder Eden Hazard has heaped praise on Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah.

The Belgium international called the Egyptian his friend and revealed they remain in contact after playing together for the Blues.

Hazard also acknowledged that Salah had not been given a chance to make his mark at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool, Hazard said he was not sure whether then manager Jose Mourinho or the strength in depth of the squad was to blame for Salah’s limited opportunities during his first spell in the Premier League.

He told The Guardian: “He is still my friend and we are still in contact.

“He’s a top, top, top player. He did not get his chance at Chelsea – maybe because of the manager, because of the other players? I don’t know.

“He has quality but in that period I remember we had me, Willian, Oscar, so for him it was not easy. But he’s a top player, for sure, and we know as a team the quality he has. He is a fantastic striker and this season he has scored a lot of goals.

“It is always good to play against a friend but Liverpool is not only about Salah. They have a lot of quality players.”

Salah joined Chelsea from Basel for £11m in January 2014. But he left having made only six Premier League starts, making loan moves to Fiorentina and Roma, then a permanent switch to the Stadio Olimpico.

Liverpool signed him in the last transfer window for a club record £36.9m and he has since scored 14 goals in 19 matches.