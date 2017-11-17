Chelsea star reacts to reports he is about to come out as gay
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has posted on social media in response to claims he is about to become the Premier League’s first openly gay football.
A Blues fan account claimed the Belgium international had already told his team-mates about his sexuality and was now planning to come out.
But Batshuayi was quick to shoot down those claims and took the opportunity to take a swipe at the person behind the account posted the rumour.
He wrote: “Bro even your mother knows thats false.”
Michy Batshuayi set to become the first openly gay footballer in the premier league after coming out to teammates 🏳️🌈 #CFC pic.twitter.com/ly9tqR3T6h
— TCD (@TheChelseaDaily) November 15, 2017
😂😂😂😂 bro even your mother knows thats false 🙈 https://t.co/Vs0gEl711b
— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) November 16, 2017