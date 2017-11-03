Chelsea star suggests Nemanja Matic pushed for Man Utd move

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois claims the club could do nothing to stop his former team-mate Nemanja Matic joining Manchester United in the last transfer window.

The Blues’ recent poor run of form – and especially the 3-0 midweek defeat to Roma, in which the Premier League champions found themselves overrun in midfield – has seen several pundits jump on the decision to sell Matic to United.

But Courtois has defended the club and suggested it was the Serbian midfielder who was determined to be allowed to make the move to Old Trafford.

According to The Independent, Courtois said: “That’s not my decision to make. Those are questions you need to ask to the people who made that happen. If a player nowadays wants to go to a team, then he has – I don’t want to say the power – but if he has a strong will to leave and join another team then it is hard for the club.

“You cannot just ignore him and say ‘you cannot leave’ because then you have a disappointed player who won’t play at his best. So obviously for us you give a player to another big team, but they are choices that are made in football and we have some quality midfielder, so I hope we can show on Sunday that we are better.”

But Courtois was reluctant to discuss whether Chelsea have missed Matic so far this season.

He replied: “I don’t know. We know Nemanja’s qualities, he is someone who last year gave us the balance as well. He decided to go to another team, so we won’t live in the past.

“Our midfield is very good, we have very strong players so I don’t know if we miss him. But if you have two injuries in midfield, then, of course, you can say yeah we miss Nemanja because he is another quality player and he is doing well in Manchester.”

Matic is set to go up against his former team-mates, including Courtois, when the Blues host United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old was unexpected sold to the Red Devils in a £35m deal over the summer and has flourished since being reunited with his former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.