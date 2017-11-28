Chelsea and Tottenham given hands-off warning over Brazilian star Richarlison

Watford have issued a hands-off warning over their Brazilian star Richarlison.

The former Fluminense player’s suitors Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been told to forget about signing him.

Richarlison, aged 20, has hit the ground running since joining the Hornets in an £11.5m deal in the summer transfer window.

The Sun claims the young attacker’s sparking displays have seen his value double since then and have caught the attention of Chelsea and Spurs. Richardlison has scored five Premier League goals already this season.

His impressive start to the season has seen him linked with a January move away from Vicarage Road in the January transfer window.

But Watford chief executive Scott Duxbury insists the player is going nowhere and will be staying at Watford for several seasons.

He told the Evening Standard: “We want Richarlison to be here for many more seasons.

“We are building a very competitive squad, we have no need to sell.

“We believe in the season being a race and that’s why we will never sell a player in January who we believe will help us.

“Nobody will be sold that we don’t want to. None of the players making an impact now will go.”

Richarlison signed a five-year contract when he joined Watford in August and is tied to the club until June 2022.