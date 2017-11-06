Chelsea tracking Mouctar Diakhaby

Lyon defender Mouctar Diakhaby is a transfer target for Chelsea, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato.

The Blues are reportedly tracking the 20-year-old centre-back amid uncertainty over summer signing Antonio Rudiger’s future.

Germany international Rudiger, aged 24, was benched in favour of youngster Andreas Christensen for yesterday’s win over Manchester United. That followed a poor display by the £29m signing against his former club Roma during last week’s Champions League defeat at the Stadio Olimpico.

An inconsistent start to his career at Stamford Bridge by Rudiger is said to have the Premier League champions considering other options while they wait to see whether he will settle.

Diakhaby made his Ligue 1 debut in September 2016. The France Under-21 international has since clocked up 40 first-team appearances, scoring six goals.

The 6ft 3in defender is touted as one of French football’s hottest prospects.

He is under contract with Lyon, who he has played for since 2013, until June 2022.