Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata talks up Real Madrid return

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata says “of course” he would return to former club Real Madrid.

Speaking while on international duty with Spain, Morata talked up the prospect of rejoining the European champions. But he acknowledged it would be complicated for the deal to happen.

He told Cadena Ser: “I felt important for Madrid, but I wanted to play in the knockout stages of the Champions League,” he told Cadena Ser.

“I told the coach I wanted to play more, to say that I wanted to go is nonsense.

“The critics do not affect me. Of course, I would return to Real Madrid, but it’s complicated.”

Morata joined Chelsea from Madrid for a club record £65m fee in the summer. The 25-year-old has scored seven goals in 10 Premier League appearances for the Blues to date.

But he got himself in a spot of bother when he told an Italian newspaper last month that he found living in London stressful and didn’t intend to live there for long.

He later backtracked on his comments – claiming to be talking about beyond his playing career and saying he would sign a 10-year contract with Chelsea – but it doesn’t appear he has learnt his lesson about giving controversial comments to foreign media outlets.