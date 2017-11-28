Chelsea’s David Luiz tipped to join Real Madrid in January

Chelsea defender David Luiz could join Real Madrid in the January transfer window, according to RMC Sport.

The Brazil international, aged 30, has been dropped or benched for three of Blues’ last four fixtures and only started in a much-changed lineup against Qarabag in the Champions League.

He was left out of the matchday squad for the game against Manchester United earlier this month following a training ground row with head coach Antonio Conte in the wake of the defeat at Roma.

Luiz is said to be in discussions with Madrid over a mid-season move to the Bernabeu, who are currently eight points behind rivals Barcelona in La Liga and are need of a kickstart for the second half of their season.

Luiz is in the second season of his second spell at Stamford Bridge. He rejoined the Blues in August 2016, at the start of Conte’s tenure.

He had previously played for the Blues between January 2011 and June 2014, when he joined Paris Saint-Germain.