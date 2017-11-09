Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek to make his England debut tomorrow

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will make his England debut in tomorrow’s friendly against Germany, according to Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old, who is currently on a season-long loan at Crystal Palace, will reportedly start at Wembley on Friday evening.

Loftus-Cheek, who has 17 caps and seven goals for England Under-21s, is in the senior squad for the first time.

While he was always likely to get his chance having been called up by his former under-21 manager Gareth Southgate, his opportunities have been bolstered by the withdrawals through injury of Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Jordan Henderson and Fabian Delph, plus the decision of Chelsea club-mate Danny Drinkwater to decline a call-up because he does not believe he is fit enough.

Chelsea academy graduate Loftus-Cheek has made eight appearances on loan at Palace so far this season, but is yet to play in a winning team. He was the Eagles’ player of the month for August.