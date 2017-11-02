Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham win first England call-ups

Chelsea youngsters Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham have been called up to the England senior squad for the first time.

The Under-21 internationals are in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil later this month, the FA has confirmed.

Midfielder Loftus-Cheek, aged 21, is on a season-long loan at Crystal Palace and has made six Premier League appearances so far this term. He has also clocked up 32 first-team appearances for the Blues in recent seasons.

Abraham, aged 20, is on loan at Swansea City. He has scored four goals in nine Premier League appearances so far this season. He previously impressed during a stint with Championship side Bristol City last season.

The 6ft 3in striker has been courted by his father’s homeland, Nigeria, in recent months but had told the FA that he intended to play international football for England.

Both players will hope to force themselves into contention for a place in the squad for next summer’s World Cup.