Chelsea’s Willian linked with January move to AC Milan

Chelsea attacking midfielder Willian is wanted by Italian side AC Milan, according to Calcio Mercato.

The Brazil international will reportedly become surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, with head coach Antonio Conte said to be targeting a deal to sign Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain.

Milan will make their move in the new year. They are apparently planning to offer to take the 29-year-old on loan with an option to convert the deal to a permanent transfer.

Willian is set to be a key part of the Brazil squad heading to next summer’s World Cup in Russia. He has 49 caps and eight goals for his natonal team.

He joined Chelsea from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 for £30m.

The winger has made 196 appearances, scored 32 goals and won two Premier League titles during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He made his name in European football at Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, who he joined from Corinthians in 2007.