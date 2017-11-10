Chelsea’s Willian and Man City trio start for Brazil vs Japan

Three Manchester City players have been named in the starting lineup for Brazil’s friendly against Japan.

Right-back Danilo, midfielder Fernandinho and striker Gabriel Jesus are all picked for today’s game.

Club-mate Ederson has to settle for a place among the substitutes, with coach Tite favouring Roma’s Alisson in goal.

The only other Premier League player in the starting lineup is Chelsea midfielder Willian.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino is on the bench with Ederson.

You can see the Brazil lineup in the graphic below.

Confira a escalação da #SeleçãoBrasileira para o jogo de daqui a pouco! Bola rola 10h. 🇧🇷❌🇯🇵 #GigantesPorNatureza pic.twitter.com/PksirDuwSg — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) November 10, 2017

The friendly, which is being played in Lille, France, kicks off at 12noon UK time.