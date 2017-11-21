Confirmed Man Utd squad for Basel game

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has selected a 22-man travelling squad for tomorrow’s Champions League game against Basel.

The players involved have arrived at Manchester airport for the flight to Switzerland.

Fit-again Zlatan Ibrahimovic is included and could make his Champions League debut for United. He made his first appearance since suffering a serious knee injury in the Europa League win over Anderlecht last April when he came off the bench in last weekend’s 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

And Luke Shaw, who hasn’t played in the Champions League since his double leg break against PSV Eindhoven in 2015, also makes the trip. He made a Premier League squad for the first time this season last weekend.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has also travelled after he was dropped for the victory over the Magpies.

Paul Pogba is also on the plane, but could be rested. He came straight into the team to play Newcastle to make his first appearance since injuring his hamstring in the reverse fixture against Basel in mid-September.

The injured trio of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Michael Carrick have all been left at home.

Man Utd squad for Basel game

David de Gea

Sergio Romero

Joel Pereira

Axel Tuanzebe

Matteo Darmian

Victor Lindelof

Marcos Rojo

Chris Smalling

Luke Shaw

Daley Blind

Paul Pogba

Scott McTominay

Nemanja Matic

Ander Herrera

Marouane Fellaini

Jesse Lingard

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Marcus Rashford

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Romelu Lukaku

Anthony Martial