Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Huddersfield lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s Arsenal vs Huddersfield game

Arsenal team to play Huddersfield

📋 Just the one change to the side that beat Burnley as @MesutOzil1088 comes back in for @alexiwobi #AFCvHTFC pic.twitter.com/7JQJs4jZUU — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 29, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger makes just one change to the side that beat Burnley for this evening’s game against Huddersfield Town.

Mesut Ozil returns for the Gunners. He replaces Alex Iwobi.

That means the attacking triumvirate of Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette is reunited after its recent successes.

Starting XI: Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Alexis, Lacazette

Huddersfield team to play Arsenal

TEAM NEWS with @ViessmanUK: Head Coach David Wagner has made six changes to his #htafc starting line-up for this evening’s @premierleague match against @Arsenal. ➡️@ekachunga15, Martin Cranie, Chris Löwe, @CollinQuaner, Steve Mounié and @FloHadergjonaj all return! (AT) pic.twitter.com/EzjMmsQJSj — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) November 29, 2017

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner makes six changes to the side that pushed Manchester City close last weekend for tonight’s game against Arsenal.

Elias Kachunga, Martin Cranie, Chris Lowe, Collin Quaner, Steve Mounie and Florent Hadergjonaj all come into the starting lineup.

Starting XI: Lössl; Schindler, Zanka, Cranie; Löwe, Hogg, Mooy; Hadergjonaj; Kachunga, Mounié, Quaner