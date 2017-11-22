Confirmed Team News: Basel vs Man Utd

Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s Basel vs Man Utd game

Basel team to play Man Utd

Starting XI: Vaclik; Akanji, Suchy, Balanta; Lang, Dié, Zuffi,Petretta; Steffen, El Younoussi, Oberlin

Man Utd team to play Basel

Despite rumours to the contrary, Paul Pogba starts a second successive game since returning from injury.

He played and scored against Newcastle United last weekend in what was his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury in the reverse fixture against Basel in mid-September.

Marcos Rojo makes his comeback after seven months out with a serious knee injury.

There are seven changes to the side that started against the Magpies.

Rojo, Sergio Romero, Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind, Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and Jesse Lingard come into the team.

They replace David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Victor Lindelof, Ashley Young, Nemanja Matic, Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata.

Starting XI: Romero, Darmian, Smalling, Rojo, Blind; Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Pogba, Martial; Lukaku