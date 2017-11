Confirmed Team News: Borussia Dortmund vs Spurs lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s Borussia Dortmund vs Spurs game in the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund team to play Spurs

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns from his club suspension for turning up late to training to start against Spurs tonight.

Former Manchester United man Shinji Kagawa is also in the Dortmund starting XI.

Starting XI: Burki, Tolijan, Bartra, Zagadou, Schmelzer, Weigl, Kagawa, Gotze, Guerreiro, Yarmolenko, Aubameyang

Spurs team to play Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino makes four changes to the side defeated by Arsenal in the north London derby.

Serge Aurier, Danny Rose, Harry Winks and Heung-min Son all come into the starting lineup.

They replace Kieran Trippier, Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko and Mousa Dembele.

Spurs are without the injured Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) and Victor Wanyama (knee), while Erik Lamela is still building his fitness after his long-term hip injury.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Winks, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane