Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s Chelsea vs Man Utd game

Chelsea team to play Man Utd

N’Golo Kante starts for Chelsea after recovering from the hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since the last international break.

The French midfielder is immediately ushered back into under-fire head coach Antonio Conte’s starting XI.

There are three changes to the side thrashed by Roma in midweek.

Kante, centre-back Andreas Christensen and wing-back Davide Zappacosta all come into the team.

They replace David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger and Pedro.

Rudiger and Luiz appeared to have paid the price for their displays at the Stadio Olimpico. Luiz, who is reportedly not injured, is left out of the matchday squad entirely.

Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Morata

Man Utd team to play Chelsea

Putting aside the midweek Champions League game against Benfica, Manchester United name the same XI that beat Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

That means Phil Jones, Antonio Valencia, Ander Herrera, Ashley Young, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford all return to the starting lineup after being dropped for the European game.