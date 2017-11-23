Confirmed Team News: Cologne vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for Cologne vs Arsenal

Cologne team to play Arsenal

Starting XI: T Horn, Mere, Maroh, Sorensen, J Horn, Jojic, Ozcan, Klunter, Guirassy, Osako, Cordoba

Arsenal team to play Cologne

Danny Welbeck returns from his latest injury layoff to start for Arsenal in tonight’s Europa League game at Cologne.

Manager Arsene Wenger makes 11 changes to the side that started in last weekend’s north London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur.

David Ospina is in goal, Jack Wilshere gets another chance to stake his claim in midfielder, and Olivier Giroud leads the line.

Starting XI: Ospina, Chambers, Mertesacker, Holding, Debuchy, Elneny, Coquelin, Wilshere, Maitland-Niles, Welbeck, Giroud