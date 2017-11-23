Confirmed Team News: Cologne vs Arsenal lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for Cologne vs Arsenal
Cologne team to play Arsenal
Mit drei Stürmern geht's in das Spiel gegen @Arsenal. Zunächst auf der #effzeh-Bank: Kessler (ETW), Olkowski, Risa, Lehmann, Rausch, Nartey, Bissek
___#KOEAFC #ReturnoftheGOAT pic.twitter.com/OmRmn1oW8B
— 1. FC Köln (@fckoeln) November 23, 2017
Starting XI: T Horn, Mere, Maroh, Sorensen, J Horn, Jojic, Ozcan, Klunter, Guirassy, Osako, Cordoba
Arsenal team to play Cologne
📋 How we line up for tonight’s clash with @fckoeln… #COLvAFC pic.twitter.com/pz95afRnB5
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 23, 2017
Danny Welbeck returns from his latest injury layoff to start for Arsenal in tonight’s Europa League game at Cologne.
Manager Arsene Wenger makes 11 changes to the side that started in last weekend’s north London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur.
David Ospina is in goal, Jack Wilshere gets another chance to stake his claim in midfielder, and Olivier Giroud leads the line.
Starting XI: Ospina, Chambers, Mertesacker, Holding, Debuchy, Elneny, Coquelin, Wilshere, Maitland-Niles, Welbeck, Giroud