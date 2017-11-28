Confirmed Team News: Leicester vs Spurs lineups – Lamela on the bench
Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur game in the Premier League.
Leicester team to play Spurs
Tonight's starting XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan (c), Maguire, Chilwell, Iborra, Ndidi, Mahrez, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy. #LeiTot pic.twitter.com/W04COg4y79
Leicester City make two changes to the side that drew 1-1 at West Ham United last Friday night for this evening’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium.
Left-back Ben Chilwell and forward Shinji Okazaki both come into the team.
They replace Christian Fuchs and Demarai Gray.
Starting XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan (c), Maguire, Chilwell, Iborra, Ndidi, Mahrez, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy
Spurs team to play Leicester
#THFC: Lloris (C), Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Dembele, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Kane. #COYS pic.twitter.com/ibCJzWHGVa
Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela makes a matchday squad for the first time in more than a year after overcoming his long-term hip injury.
The Argentina international is among the substitutes for tonight’s game at Leicester.
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino makes four changes to the side held to a 1-1 draw by West Bromwich Albion last weekend.
Full-backs Serge Aurier and Danny Rose, and midfielders Mousa Dembele and Moussa Sissoko all come into the starting lineup.
They replace Kieran Trippier, Ben Davies, Harry Winks and Heung-min Son.
Winks, who has been ill, does not make the squad.
Starting XI: Lloris (C), Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Dembele, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Kane