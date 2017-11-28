Confirmed Team News: Leicester vs Spurs lineups – Lamela on the bench

Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur game in the Premier League.

Leicester team to play Spurs

Leicester City make two changes to the side that drew 1-1 at West Ham United last Friday night for this evening’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium.

Left-back Ben Chilwell and forward Shinji Okazaki both come into the team.

They replace Christian Fuchs and Demarai Gray.

Starting XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan (c), Maguire, Chilwell, Iborra, Ndidi, Mahrez, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy

Spurs team to play Leicester

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela makes a matchday squad for the first time in more than a year after overcoming his long-term hip injury.

The Argentina international is among the substitutes for tonight’s game at Leicester.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino makes four changes to the side held to a 1-1 draw by West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

Full-backs Serge Aurier and Danny Rose, and midfielders Mousa Dembele and Moussa Sissoko all come into the starting lineup.

They replace Kieran Trippier, Ben Davies, Harry Winks and Heung-min Son.

Winks, who has been ill, does not make the squad.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Dembele, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Kane