Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Liverpool vs Chelsea game at Anfield in the Premier League.

Liverpool team to play Chelsea

Striker Daniel Sturridge is handed a rare Premier League start against his former club Chelsea.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino both drop to the substitutes’ bench, where they are joined by fit-again Adam Lallana.

Mohamed Salah is another player who starts against his old side.

Dejan Lovren misses out due to injury. His absence is one of five changes made by manager Jurgen Klopp after the 3-3 draw at Sevilla.

Loris Karius, Georginio Wijnaldum, Firmino and Mane also drop out.

They are replaced by Simon Mignolet, Joel Matip, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sturridge.

Starting XI: Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Klavan, Moreno, Henderson, Milner, Coutinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Sturridge

Chelsea team to play Liverpool

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte makes just one change to the side that has started the last two Premier League games.

Danny Drinkwater is preferred to Cesc Fabregas in midfield.

The Spaniard drops to the bench, where he is joined by fit-again wing-back Victor Moses.

David Luiz again has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Drinkwater, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Hazard, Morata