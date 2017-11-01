Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Maribor lineups

Here is the confirmed Liverpool vs Maribor team news.

Liverpool team to play Maribor

Liverpool make four changes to the side that beat Huddersfield Town for tonight’s Champions League game against Maribor.

As usual, goalkeeper Loris Karius comes in for the European fixture. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Emre Can and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also added to the lineup.

They replace Simon Mignolet, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge.

Starting XI: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Klavan, Moreno, Can, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino.

Maribor team to play Liverpool

Starting XI: Handanovic; Billong, Rajcevic, Suler, Milec; Pihler, Viler; Bohar, Kabha, Hotic; Mesanovic