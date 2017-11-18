Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Southampton

Here is the confirmed Liverpool vs Southampton team news.

Liverpool team to play Southampton

Sadio Mane is fit to start for Liverpool despite returning from international duty with Senegal early after aggravating his previous hamstring injury.

There are four changes to the side that beat West Ham United before the international break.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, centre-back Dejan Lovren, captain Jordan Henderson and star man Philippe Coutinho all come into the team.

They replace Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Emre Can and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Starting XI: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Southampton team to play Liverpool

Southampton make two changes to the side that lost to Burnley before the international break.

Wesley Hoedt and Shane Long come into Mauricio Pellegrino’s starting lineup.

They replace Maya Yoshida and Manolo Gabbiadini.

Starting XI: Forster, Cédric, van Dijk, Hoedt, Bertrand, Romeu, Davis (c), Tadić, Boufal, Redmond, Long