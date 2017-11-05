Confirmed Team News: Man City vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s clash between Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Man City team to play Arsenal

Team News | Here we go! Your City XI for today! 👏🏻 Brought to you by @haysworldwide #cityvafc #mancity pic.twitter.com/UfpjsnZoNr — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 5, 2017

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola makes two changes to the side that beat Napoli in midweek for today’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Right-back Kyle Walker and attacking midfielder David Silva both come into the team.

They replace Danilo and Ilkay Gundogan.

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Stones, Delph, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva (c), Sterling, Sane, Aguero

Arsenal team to play Man City

One hour to go – and that means it's time for team news Here's how we line up for #MCFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/8WnNyOqnn2 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 5, 2017

Setting aside the much-changed side fielded by Arsene Wenger for the Europa League stalemate against Red Star Belgrade, Arsenal make two changes to the side that beat Swansea City last weekend.

Alex Iwobi and Francis Coquelin come into the starting lineup.

They replace Per Mertesacker and Alexandre Lacazette.

Sead Kolasinac drops back to left-back, with Nacho Monreal moving inside to partner Laurent Koscielny at centre-back.

City target Alexis Sanchez is chosen to spearhead the attack, with Lacazette dropping to the bench. Iwobi takes up Sanchez’s former supporting role and, along with Mesut Ozil, will play off the Chilean.

Starting XI: Cech, Bellerin, Monreal, Koscielny, Kolasinac, Coquelin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Ozil, Sanchez, Iwobi