Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Brighton
Here is the confirmed team news for today’s Man Utd vs Brighton game
Man Utd team to play Brighton
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reverts to the side that beat Newcastle United a week ago for today’s clash with Brighton.
That means there are seven changes to the side that lost at Basel in midweek. David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Victor Lindelof, Ashley Young, Nemanja Matic, Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata return.
They replace Sergio Romero, Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind, Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and Jesse Lingard.
Rojo is on the bench, as is Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Young, Matic, Pogba, Rashford, Mata, Martial, Lukaku
Brighton team to play Man Utd
Brighton make just one change to the side that drew against Stoke City on Monday night for today’s trip to Old Trafford.
Solly March comes into the side in place of Jose Izquierdo.
Starting XI: Ryan, Bruno, Bong, Dunk, Stephens, Knockaert, Gross, March, Duffy, Propper, Murray