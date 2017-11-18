Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Newcastle – Pogba starts

Here is the confirmed team news for the tea-time kick-off between Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Man Utd team to play Newcastle

Paul Pogba starts for Manchester United after recovering from his hamstring injury.

The Frenchman is making his first appearance since mid-September.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo are on the bench for the first time since suffering serious knee injuries in April.

There are four changes to the side defeated at Chelsea before the international break.

Pogba, Victor Lindelof, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial come into the side.

They replace Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Ander Herrera and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Martial, Lukaku

Newcastle team to play Man Utd

TEAM NEWS: Here's how Newcastle United will line up against @ManUtd at Old Trafford this afternoon (kick-off 5:30pm GMT). #NUFC pic.twitter.com/O25NT0tj0i — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 18, 2017

Newcastle United make two changes to the side beaten by Bournemouth before the international break for this evening’s game at Manchester United.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles is replaced by Ciaran Clark, while Jacob Murphy comes in for Christian Atsu.

Starting XI: Elliot; Yedlin, Lejeune, Clark, Manquillo; Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie; Gayle, Joselu, Murphy