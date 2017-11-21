Confirmed Team News: Sevilla vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s Sevilla vs Liverpool game in the Champions League.

Sevilla team to play Liverpool

Former Premier League players Steven Nzonzi and Nolito both starts for Sevilla this evening.

Starting XI: Mercado, Geis, Lenglet, Escudero; Pizarro, Nzonzi, Banega, Sarabia; Nolito, Ben Yedder

Liverpool team to play Sevilla

Liverpool are without centre-back Joel Matip, who did not travel due to the thigh injury that kept him out of last weekend’s win over Southampton.

They make just two changes. As usual, Loris Karius replaces Simon Mignolet in goal for the Champions League fixture.

The other changes sees Joe Gomez replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Starting XI: Karius, Gomez, Klavan, Lovren, Moreno, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Coutinho, Mane, Salah, Firmino