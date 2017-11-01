Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs Real Madrid lineups – Kane starts

Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s Spurs vs Real Madrid clash in the Champions League

Spurs team to play Real Madrid

Star striker Harry Kane starts for Tottenham Hotspur after shaking off the hamstring injury that has kept him out for the past two games.

Dele Alli makes a first Champions League appearance of the season after serving his three-match suspension.

There are three changes to the side defeated by Manchester United last weekend.

Into Mauricio Pochettino’s starting lineup come Kieran Trippier, Davinson Sanchez and Kane.

They replace Serge Aurier, Moussa Sissoko and Heung-min Son.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Winks, Eriksen, Alli, Kane

Real Madrid team to play Spurs

Former Spurs midfielder Luka Modric starts against his former club this evening.

Real Madrid make two changes to the side that played in the reverse fixture at the Bernabeu.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas and defender Raphael Varane are both injury.

They are replaced by Kiko Casilla and Nacho.

Starting XI: Casilla; Achraf, Nacho, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modrić, Isco; Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema