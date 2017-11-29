Confirmed Team News: Stoke vs Liverpool lineups – Solanke starts

Here is the confirmed team news for tonight’s Premier League game between Stoke City and Liverpool.

Stoke team to play Liverpool

📝 Here is your #SCFC starting XI for tonight's @premierleague game with @LFC. Two changes as Bruno Martins Indi and Peter Crouch come in for Kevin Wimmer and Ramadan – who drop to the bench. 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/mg0mxTcVQE — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) November 29, 2017

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes makes two changes for tonight’s game against Liverpool.

Bruno Martins Indi and Peter Crouch come in for Kevin Wimmer and Ramadan Sobhi.

Starting XI: Grant, Zouma, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters, Fletcher, Allen, Shaqiri, Choupo-Moting, Diouf, Crouch

Liverpool team to play Stoke

📋 The Reds in Stoke… pic.twitter.com/SYS37llJ5m — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 29, 2017

Dominic Solanke makes his first Premier League start in Liverpool’s team to face Stoke this evening.

The England Under-20 World Cup winner, who joined the Reds from Chelsea in the summer, comes into the side as one of six changes made to the side that started in the 1-1 draw against Solanke’s former club last weekend.

Dejan Lovren, Emre Can, Gini Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane also come into the starting lineup.

They replace Ragnar Klavan,Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Daniel Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah. They are all among the Reds’ substitutes, with the exception of Klavan who is ruled out through illness.

Adam Lallana is also out with a minor muscle problem.

Starting XI: Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Wijnaldum, Can, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Solanke, Firmino