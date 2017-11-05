Confirmed Team News: Tottenham vs Crystal Palace lineups – Alli out, Gazzaniga starts

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s 12noon kick-off in the Premier League between Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

Tottenham team to play Crystal Palace

Goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga is a surprise starter for Tottenham Hotspur against Crystal Palace this lunchtime.

The summer signing from Southampton makes his debut today.

Captain Hugo Lloris had already been ruled out, but it appears his deputy Michel Vorm (knee) has sustained an injury of his own in training, so 19-year-old keeper Alfie Whiteman is on the bench.

There are five changes to the side that beat Real Madrid in the Champions League. Gazzaniga, Serge Aurier, Danny Rose, Moussa Sissoko and Heung-min Son all come in to the team.

They replace Lloris, Alderweireld, Kieran Trippier, Ben Davies and Dele Alli. Alli, who starred with two goals against Madrid, is out with a hamstring injury.

Lloris (adductor) and Alderweireld (hamstring) are also ruled out following the injuries they sustained in the midweek win over Madrid.

Midfielder Victor Wanyama remains sidelined.

Starting XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Kane

Crystal Palace team to play Tottenham

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson makes two changes to the side that drew 2-2 with West Ham last week for today’s game against Spurs.

Mamadou Sakho and Timothy Fosu-Mensah come into the team.

They replace James Tomkins and Patrick van Aanholt.

Starting XI: Speroni, Fosu-Mensah, Sakho, Dann, Ward, Schlupp, Cabaye, Loftus-Cheek, Milivojevic, Zaha, Townsend