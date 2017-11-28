Confirmed Team News: Watford vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Watford vs Man Utd game in the Premier League.

Watford team to play Man Utd

Watford make just one change to the side that thrashed Newcastle United last weekend as they host Manchester United tonight.

Sebastian Prödl comes into the team to replace Miguel Britos. The same change was made as a substitution at St James’ Park after Britos suffered an injury.

Starting XI: Gomes, Mariappa, Prödl, Kabasele, Femenía, Cleverley, Doucouré, Zeegelaar, Hughes, Richarlison, Gray

Man Utd team to play Watford

The team news is in! Here's your #MUFC XI to take on Watford… #WATMUN pic.twitter.com/Ib4RBPywDA — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 28, 2017

Manchester United make two changes to the side that beat Brighton last weekend for this evening’s trip to Watford.

Marcos Rojo makes a first Premier League appearance of the season in a move that suggest Jose Mourinho might deploy a three-man defence at Vicarage Road tonight.

Jesse Lingard also comes into the team.

They replace Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Rojo, Smalling, Lindelof, Young, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku