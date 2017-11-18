Confirmed Team News: West Brom vs Chelsea

Here is the confirmed team news for West Brom vs Chelsea.

West Brom team to play Chelsea

West Bromwich Albion make two changes to the side beaten by Huddersfield Town before the international break for today’s clash with champions Chelsea.

Matt Phillips and Salomon Rondon both come into the team.

They replace Allan Nyom and Hal Robson-Kanu.

Starting XI: Foster; McAuley, Hegazy, Evans (c), Phillips, Krychowiak, Barry, Livermore, Gibbs, Rondon, Rodriguez

Chelsea team to play West Brom

David Luiz, who was dropped from the squad to face Manchester United before the international break, is back in the fold – but he has to settle for a place on the bench against West Bromwich Albion today.

Youngster Andreas Christensen keeps his place after an impressive showing against United.

Indeed head coach Antonio Conte retains precisely the same XI that started last time out.

Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Morata