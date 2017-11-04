Confirmed Team News: West Ham vs Liverpool lineups – Mane starts

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s West Ham vs Liverpool match.

West Ham team to play Liverpool

West Ham United make two changes for the tea-time kick-off against Liverpool at the London Stadium.

Defender Winston Reid and midfielder Pedro Obiang come into the side.

Pablo Zabaleta and Jose Fonte drop out of the team that started in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace a week ago.

Starting XI: Hart, Kouyate, Ogbonna, Reid, Fernandes, Noble, Obiang, Cresswell, Lanzini, A. Ayew, J. Hernandez

Liverpool team to play West Ham

Sadio Mane returns from a month out with a hamstring injury to start against West Ham this evening.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had hinted Mane might be involved, but he was not expect to be in the starting XI.

There are three changes to the side that beat Maribor in midweek.

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, right-back Joe Gomez and Mane come into the team.

They replace Loris Karius, Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner.

Captain Jordan Henderson is out with a thigh injury, so Mignolet is the skipper.

Starting XI: Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Klavan, Moreno, Can, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Mane, Firmino