Daley Blind fears his Man Utd career is over

Manchester United utility man Daley Blind believes the club could be planning to sell him next summer, according to The Times.

The Netherlands international, aged 27, is out of contract at the end of the season.

United are yet to open talks with Blind and his representatives over a new deal, but they do have a one-year option to extend his existing deal.

The report claims they are expected to do so, but only with the intention of ensuring they can receive a transfer fee if they sell Blind this summer.

Blind was signed from Ajax by former manager Louis van Gaal in 2014. During his time at Old Trafford, he has played at left-back, centre-back and as a holding midfielder.

But he has not started any of United’s last 11 Premier League games with converted winger Ashley Young currently preferred at left-back.

Italian side Inter Milan, who are looking for a left-sided player, are touted as potential suitors.