Daniel Sturridge decides to quit Liverpool in January

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has decided to leave the club in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mirror.

The England international, aged 28, is planning to see regular playing time for the second half of the season in a bid to win a place in the World Cup squad for Russia 2018.

He has found himself out of favour with England manager Gareth Southgate due to his lack of playing time and ongoing question marks over his fitness.

Sturridge has been an unused substitute in Liverpool’s last two games against Southampton and West Ham United, despite having scored in the two games prior to that.

He has apparently decided to cut his losses and move on when the transfer window opens.

Sources close to Sturridge are briefing that they are hopeful the Reds will agree a realistic asking price for the former Chelsea man. If not, a loan move is a possibility.