Danny Rose ‘fuming’ at being dropped for Arsenal game

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose was “fuming” at being left out of the team to face Arsenal in last weekend’s north London derby defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino opted for Ben Davies on the left flank ahead of fit-again Rose, who came back into the team for the midweek win at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

The England international has admitted he was left feeling angry by that selection decision, but insisted there had not been any falling out with his boss. There had been rumours that an argument between Rose and Pochettino had prompted the 27-year-old’s omission.

But asked how he felt about being left out of the team to play the Gunners, Rose told the Daily Telegraph: “My reaction was I was fuming, I was angry. But understanding at the same time.

“There’s been no bust-up, there’s been no argument. There’s been no falling out. The manager just explained that he thought it’d be better for me to do a hard session on Saturday, which I did. I did that.

“Me and the manager have not fallen out, not had an argument. I was angry about not being involved in the squad, but at the same time, I understand and I respect his views.”

He also went on to acknowledge that, after nine months on the sidelines with a knee injury, his fitness is not yet at the high levels required at Tottenham.