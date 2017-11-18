Danny Rose: Man Utd readying January move for Spurs star

Manchester United are set to step up their interest in Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose in the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

The England international, aged 27, was linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer and gave an interview in which he indicated he was considering quitting Spurs and would like to move closer to his family in the north of England.

But Rose has only recently returned to action from the serious knee injury he suffered last season and was still sidelined when the transfer deadline passed in August.

With the full-back now fully fit, the Red Devils are hoping to add him to their squad to bolster their Premier League title challenge.

The report claims manager Jose Mourinho will launch a bid for Rose when the transfer window opens in the new year.

A swap deal involving out of favour left-back Luke Shaw, aged 22, is one option.