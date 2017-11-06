David Luiz dropped for questioning Antonio Conte’s tactics ahead of Man Utd game

Chelsea defender David Luiz was left out of the squad to face Manchester United yesterday after querying head coach Antonio Conte’s tactics, according to The Times.

Conte claimed in his pre-match interview that the Brazilian was omitted for tactical reasons. Today’s report suggests that while that was, strictly speaking, correct, it was more specifically Luiz’s objections to the Italian’s tactics that led to him being dropped.

The pair clashed on Thursday, the day after Luiz had put in a poor display in the 3-1 Champions League defeat to Roma last week. Luiz was banned from training on Friday as a result of the previous day’s exchange. Luiz is said to maintain that the disagreement was a misunderstanding.

Danish youngster Andreas Christensen, aged 21, came into Conte’s side to replace Luiz. He impressed as Chelsea kept a clean sheet and recorded a 1-0 win over United.

Conte indicated that Luiz is by no means assured of a swift return after the international break.

He said: “He has to work really hard with the others, otherwise he will stay on the bench or in the stands.”