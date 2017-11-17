David Luiz in squad to face West Brom after being dropped for Man Utd game

Chelsea defender David Luiz is to be welcomed back into the squad to face West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

Head coach Antonio Conte confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the Brazilian would be in his matchday squad to face the Baggies at the Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

Luiz was dropped from the Chelsea squad for their final game before the recent international break. He was a spectator as the champions recorded a 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Conte and Luiz were reported to have clashed in a team meeting at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground as they dissected the Champions League defeat at Roma.

The centre-back is believed to have questioned his coach’s tactics. He subsequently found himself outside the 18-man squad for the United game.

But Conte is bringing Luiz back into the fold at the first time of asking. That might indicate that the Italian does not intend to hold a grudge.

But Diego Costa was dropped for only one match last season after a training ground row and was offloaded in the summer.