David Luiz thinks he is being punished for his friendship with Diego Costa

Chelsea defender David Luiz believes he is punished for defending former team-mate Diego Costa, according to The Times.

Luiz, aged 30, was dropped from the matchday squad for last weekend’s win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazil international believes it is his friendship with Costa that has irked head coach Antonio Conte.

Costa fell out with Conte earlier this year, with the Italian texting him at the end of last season to inform him that he would not be in his plans for this season. A protracted transfer saga ensued, with Costa going AWOL before finally landing his preferred move to former club Atletico Madrid.

The report claims Luiz intervened during the training ground dispute that led to Costa being dropped for a Premier League game against Leicester City earlier this year.

In the latest flashpoint, Conte had words with Luiz after he questioned his tactics during a post-mortem of last week’s Champions League defeat at Roma. Captain Gary Cahill and midfielder Cesc Fàbregas also clashed with the boss, but both kept their places in the team for the United game. Only Luiz was punished.