Defender looks ahead to Chelsea return

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has turned his attention to his club duties after completing his international duties with Germany for the year.

Rudiger was involved for Die Mannschaft as they drew 2-2 with France last night in their final game of 2017.

He took to Twitter today to react to the international break and look ahead to the coming months with the Blues.

Rudiger wrote: “Last international break 2017 is over. But still many games left for @ChelseaFC this year.”

The former Roma man was dropped to the bench for Chelsea’s final game before the international break, so he will hope to be back in Antonio Conte’s good books by the time he gets back to Cobham.