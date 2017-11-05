Dele Alli doubtful for Arsenal clash after sustaining hamstring injury

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli is a doubt for the north London derby clash with Arsenal later this month.

The 21-year-old has been ruled out of today’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Wembley due to a hamstring injury. The FA has also confirmed that he has withdrawn from the England squad to play friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

The clash with the Gunners on November 18 is the first game back after the international break, and Alli faces a race against time to be fit.

His chances of playing at the Emirates Stadium will depend on whether he has suffered a minor strain, such as the one that forced team-mate Harry Kane to miss a couple of games last month, or a more serious hamstring problem.

Alli had been the hero as he scored two goals against Real Madrid in the 3-1 win in midweek. Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino is also without goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and defender Toby Alderweireld due to the injuries they sustained against Madrid.

All three players are now doubts for the Arsenal game.