Dele Alli in talks with Jorge Mendes, fancies Real Madrid move

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli is in talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes, according to the Daily Mail.

A member of Alli’s family is reportedly in discussion with Mendes, whose array of clients include Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo, about being represented by him and his Gestifute agency.

The England international’s contact with Rob Segal’s Impact Sports Management expires at the end of the season and Alli has already made it clear that he will be seeking a new agent.

The report points out that Mendes’ close links with European champions Real Madrid will increase speculation about Alli moving to the Bernabeu. It also suggests that the 21-year-old fancies a transfer to the Spanish giants at some stage in his career.

Madrid are keeping tabs on the former MK Dons youngster and have been linked with interest in signing him next summer.

Alli is on a £50,000-per-week deal running until June 2022 with Spurs.