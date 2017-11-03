Divock Origi linked with permanent move to Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg are keen to make Liverpool striker Divock Origi’s loan deal a permanent transfer, the club has confirmed.

The Belgium international, aged 22, is currently on a season-long loan with the Bundesliga side.

But Wolfsburg are impressed with his performances and are hopeful of keeping him at the club beyond the current campaign.

Sporting director Olaf Rebbe told Bild: “We will chat about what might be next some time before the summer.

“At 22, Divock’s an extraordinary forward. He’s exhibiting his talent here right now.”

Origi told the same publication that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not been in contact with him recently.

He also refused to ruled out staying with Wolfsburg for longer than this season, saying: “I feel really well here.

“It’s a nice club and I am having a good time. I can grow here. And you can never rule anything out in football.”

Origi has scored three goals in his last six Bundesliga appearances.

He was signed by the Reds for £10m in July 2014, but immediately loaned back to former club Lille for the 2014/15. Since moving to Anfield, he has scored 23 goals in 86 appearances.