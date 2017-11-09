Eden Hazard fuels Real Madrid transfer speculation

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has fuelled speculation linking him with a transfer to Real Madrid by saying he dreams of being coach by Zinedine Zidane.

Speaking while away on international duty with Belgium, Hazard spoke of his admiration for Madrid boss Zidane and his desire to play for the man he described as being his idol at some stage in the future.

But the attacking midfielder also went on to insist he is happy at Stamford Bridge.

He told RTL: “Everyone knows the respect I have for the man.

“For the player he was and for the coach he is, he was my idol.

“Of course I don’t know what will happen in my career in the future, but to play under him would be a dream.

“At this time, though, I’m happy at Chelsea. I still have a lot of things to do at Chelsea, and I’m focused on Chelsea.”

Hazard, aged 26, has been frequently linked with a move to the Bernabeu in recent seasons.

He has seemed to be more settled with the Blues since head coach Antonio Conte replaced Jose Mourinho 18 months ago.

The £32m signing from Lille has scored 75 goals in 262 appearances for Chelsea since arriving in 2012. He has won two Premier League titles and the Europa League with the Blues. He was PFA Players’ Player of the Year in 2015.